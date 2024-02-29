Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Expands By 111.7%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the January 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBP opened at $1.35 on Thursday. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

