Short Interest in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Expands By 89.7%

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Down 9.5 %

TLSIW stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

