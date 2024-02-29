SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $18.56. SI-BONE shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 120,153 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,846.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

