Sidoti Downgrades MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.75.

MYR Group stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in MYR Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 50,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in MYR Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

