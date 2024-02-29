Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 154,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 547,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

