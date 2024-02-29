Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

