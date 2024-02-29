Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.99

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 7740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after buying an additional 721,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

