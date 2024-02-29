SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.82

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 175696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Get SLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.