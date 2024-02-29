Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $44.11 on Thursday, hitting $185.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.