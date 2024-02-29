Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $144.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.41.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.95. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.