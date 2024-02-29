Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Bank of America

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $265.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.79.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $44.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.89. 16,965,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average of $177.95. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

