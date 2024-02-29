Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $230.00, but opened at $181.17. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $186.92, with a volume of 15,234,470 shares trading hands.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.79.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

