Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.42.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Bennett purchased 1,000 shares of Sonic Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$29.00 ($18.95) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($18,954.25). 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Read More

