Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,233. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,817 shares of company stock valued at $18,077,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

