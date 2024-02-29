Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 309,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

