Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYZB. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RayzeBio during the third quarter worth about $1,612,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RayzeBio in the third quarter valued at $4,933,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth $114,511,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,065,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair lowered RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
RayzeBio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYZB remained flat at $62.49 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17. RayzeBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.
About RayzeBio
RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RayzeBio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.