Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RRX stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,606. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $172.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -196.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

