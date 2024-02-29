Soros Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.75. 106,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

