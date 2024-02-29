South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

SABK stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.35. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Announces Dividend

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. South Atlantic Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

