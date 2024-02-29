SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

