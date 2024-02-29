SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1,341,895.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $36,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.46. 84,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,269. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

