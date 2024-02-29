Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,493.40 ($44.31) on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,917 ($37.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,640.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,429.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

