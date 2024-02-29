SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

SWTX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

