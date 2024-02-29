Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,512. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

