Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Short Interest Up 123.6% in February

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the January 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

About Spyre Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 160,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.85.

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.