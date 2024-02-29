Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.47

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 328744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 in the last three months. 47.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

