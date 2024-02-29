St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.11) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,276.43 ($16.19).
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
