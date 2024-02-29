Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

SLNG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.