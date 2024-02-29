Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($10.78) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Standard Chartered to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.0 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

STAN stock opened at GBX 649.20 ($8.23) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 614.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 666.54. The stock has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 3,137.25%.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.