Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on March 19th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $78,260,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

