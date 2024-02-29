Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Trading Down 9.3%

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$73.90 and last traded at C$74.73. 101,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 103,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.06.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

