Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. Sells 3,637 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stepan Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCL opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $106.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

