Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 111,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

