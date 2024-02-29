Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

SHOO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

