Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $70.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Docebo stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $23,313,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.