StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CANF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

