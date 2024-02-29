StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $27.50 on Monday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.