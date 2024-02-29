StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

