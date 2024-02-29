StockNews.com Downgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,609 shares of company stock worth $51,225,748. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

