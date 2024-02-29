StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.57. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

