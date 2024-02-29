StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.