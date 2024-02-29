StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.99. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

