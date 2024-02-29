StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

