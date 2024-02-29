StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
