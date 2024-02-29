StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

