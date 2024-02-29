StockNews.com Lowers Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.44.

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. Bunge Global has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

