StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Franklin Street Properties Price Performance
Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
