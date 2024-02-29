StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

