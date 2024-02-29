StockNews.com Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.66 on Monday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,121,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,696,000 after purchasing an additional 756,889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

