Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 215,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,486. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

