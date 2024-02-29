Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Summit State Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

SSBI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

