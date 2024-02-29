Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.60. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

