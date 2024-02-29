Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 18th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNMCY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
About Suncorp Group
